Four arrests made in Henry County drug operation

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Four people were arrested Tuesday in an ongoing drug operation in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says 10 people have been arrested since the operation began.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed three search warrants on October 3rd, two in the 700 block of Hidden Valley Road, and one in the 300 Block of Sleeping Hills Farm Road. While executing the warrants, deputies arrested 59-year-old Endy Ingram, and 38-year-old Victoria Cox-Ingram, both were charged with Money Laundering and Racketeering. Two remaining suspects, 37-year-old Charmaine Cox-Ingram and 19-year-old Traylon Ingram, turned themselves in at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. Both were charged with Money Laundering and Racketeering.

In addition to the search warrants that were executed in Virginia, as a direct result of this investigation, multiple search warrants were executed in North Carolina and Texas on October 4th.

Fourteen search warrants have been executed over the course of the investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking operations is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751.

