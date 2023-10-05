Birthdays
Fun this Fall with the Tweetsie Railroad

By Natalie Faunce
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blowing Rock, NC. (WDBJ) - Tweetsie Railroad’s annual family friendly Ghost Train Halloween Celebration is back this year. And there’s something for all ages.

Here @ Home welcomes Darkus Knight, the Ghost Train Master of Ceremonies along with Calico Clint to tell us how the Tweetsie Railroad is Wild West by Day and Ghost Train by Night.

Listen to our conversation to find out all the fun family activities to enjoy and how to reserve your tickets!

The Ghost Train can sell out, so they highly recommend purchasing your tickets ahead of time at tweetsie.com

