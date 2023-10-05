Fun this Fall with the Tweetsie Railroad

Blowing Rock, NC. (WDBJ) - Tweetsie Railroad’s annual family friendly Ghost Train Halloween Celebration is back this year. And there’s something for all ages.

Here @ Home welcomes Darkus Knight, the Ghost Train Master of Ceremonies along with Calico Clint to tell us how the Tweetsie Railroad is Wild West by Day and Ghost Train by Night.

Listen to our conversation to find out all the fun family activities to enjoy and how to reserve your tickets!

The Ghost Train can sell out, so they highly recommend purchasing your tickets ahead of time at tweetsie.com

