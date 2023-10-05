LGBTQ+ community responds to Roanoke College transgender swimmer presser

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LGBTQ+ members of the larger Roanoke community are speaking out about the controversy.

City officials want the community to know that they do not support any discrimination towards the transgender community.

Leaders from Equality Virginia say there are better solutions to prioritize fairness and equal opportunities.

“I think I would encourage a dialogue and a better and clearer understanding of the gifts that the transgender community brings to athletics,” said Vice Mayor, Joe Cobb.

He says there’s a lack of understanding for the trans community.

“When they are faced with this kind of discrimination. It does harm to them, not only on that professional, or that athletic scale, and what they’re trying to strive for. But it has an impact on them personally.” added Cobb.

Leaders from Equality Virginia say excluding trans people from sports is based on fear.

“There’s such a real issue,” said Executive Director for Equality Virginia, Narissa Rahaman. “When we look at gender parity, in sports, especially collegiate athletics, you know, things like funding resources, pay equity, and more. But promoting baseless fears about trans athletes does nothing at all to address those real problems.”

Rahaman says that trans athletes have no competitive edge.

“No trans athlete is choosing to join a team to have an advantage over someone else or to win,” explained Rahaman.

Danny Clawson was present for the presser. She says there needs to be a shift in focus.

“As a former student-athlete, and as somebody that cares deeply about these issues, about fairness and women’s rights, I would think that it’s better to spend our time and energy making sure that women coaches are paid equitably, the same as men, that women have access to the same training facilities as men,” explained Clawson.

“There are less than 100 collegiate trans athletes in the United States right now and Save Women’s Sports, the organization that sponsored this today, by their own admission, there are only five trans athletes in K-12. So this is quite a minority,” added Clawson.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.