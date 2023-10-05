Roanoke man charged with murder

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting that occurred in July, according to the department.

46-year-old Chauncey Wade was charged with First Degree Murder Tuesday.

Police say they responded at 9:15 p.m. on July 27th to the intersection of 14th Street and Melrose Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. When police arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died. The name of the victim was never released.

The warrants were served at the Roanoke County Jail, where wade is currently being held.

