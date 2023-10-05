Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Roanoke man charged with murder

Chauncey Wade mugshot.
Chauncey Wade mugshot.(Roanoke City Police Department)
By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting that occurred in July, according to the department.

46-year-old Chauncey Wade was charged with First Degree Murder Tuesday.

Police say they responded at 9:15 p.m. on July 27th to the intersection of 14th Street and Melrose Avenue for reports of a person with a gunshot wound. When police arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died. The name of the victim was never released.

The warrants were served at the Roanoke County Jail, where wade is currently being held.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Cold front brings isolated showers Friday into Saturday followed by cooler air.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect

Latest News

Heritage Day Festival
7@Four previews Heritage Day Festival
Heritage Day Festival
Heritage Day Festival
Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk
Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk celebrates 40 years
Crop Hunger Walk This Sunday
Crop Hunger Walk This Sunday