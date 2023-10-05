Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk celebrates 40 years

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One in nine people worldwide do not have access to clean water and a healthy diet. To raise awareness and bring change, people in the Roanoke Valley have been tying up their sneakers for the last 40 years to hit the street and participate in the CROP Hunger Walk.

CROP Hunger Walk Coordinator Janet Chisom joined Here @ Home to explain how this fundraiser hopes to make a difference locally and globally.

This year the event partnered with Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Community Solutions Center on Melrose Ave in Roanoke to tackle hunger at home.

There is no registration fee to walk, but participants are encouraged to raise money to donate to the cause.

The CROP Hunger Walk will start at the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 2101 S. Jefferson Street, Roanoke. The event will kick off Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. and people can participate in a four or one mile walk. Additionally there is a CROP Hunger Rock for anyone who cannot participate in the walks.

People can participate in another fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 19. The CROP Hunger Walk Celebration Dinner will be in memory of Fr. Joe Lehman of Our Lady of Nazareth.

The dinner will include an Italian inspired buffet and will be available at 6 p.m. People can register ahead of time with dinner costing $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $12 for children 12 and under.

