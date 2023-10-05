Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

US shoots down Turkish drone after it came too close to US troops in Syria

Pentagon
Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers.(Source: Jack Sanders / U.S. Air Force)
By The Associated Press and TARA COPP and MATTHEW LEE
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Thursday shot down a Turkish drone that had come in too close to U.S. troops on the ground in Hasakah, Syria, three U.S. officials told The Associated Press. The drone was armed and had been dropping bombs on nearby targets, and while it was not targeting U.S. troops it was determined to be close enough that it posed a danger to U.S. forces, one of the officials said.

The officials said the shootdown was ordered after more than a dozen calls to Turkish military officials stating that U.S. forces were on the ground in the area and the U.S. military would take action to protect them if the drone didn’t leave.

The drone was shot down by a U.S. F-16 fighter jet, one of the officials confirmed to the AP.

Typically, the U.S. and Turkish militaries, which are NATO allies, work in close coordination in conducting air maneuvers.

The drone had been flying in an “unsafe” and “unsychronized” manner, one of the officials said. After the U.S. repeatedly warned its Turkish counterparts that it had dropped bombs deemed too close to U.S. troops, the drone did appear to stand down, but it then returned, another official said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident before an announcement.

The U.S. has about 900 troops in Syria conducting missions to counter Islamic State group militants.

There was no immediate comment from Turkey on the shooting of the drone.

The country’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported, however, that the Turkish intelligence service, MIT, carried out an operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its affiliated Kurdish militia group in Syria, which is known as People’s Defense Units, or YPG. The report said the Turks struck suspected arms and ammunition depots and buildings believed to have been used by the groups’ “sabotage” teams. It did not provide further details on the operation.

On Wednesday, Turkey had carried out airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against Kurdish militant targets following a suicide attack outside Turkey’s interior ministry building earlier this week.

In a press conference following the attack, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Turkish intelligence officials have established that the two assailants arrived from Syria, where they had been trained. He said Turkey would now target facilities in Syria and Iraq belonging to the PKK or YPG.

The incident risks adding to longstanding tensions between Turkey and the United States, even as Turkey is a strategically important ally and NATO member. U.S. officials and lawmakers have criticized Turkey’s human rights record and its delays in agreeing to Swedish membership in NATO. Turkey has been frustrated by U.S. delays in approving 40 new F-16 fighter jets as well as kits to upgrade its existing fleet.

In 2016, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan accused the U.S. of supporting a failed coup attempt against his government. The U.S. has flatly rejected the claims but has also refused to extradite the leader of the group Erdogan claims was behind the attempt, cleric Fetullah Gulen, who lives in exile in Pennsylvania.

The U.S. has designated the PKK as a “foreign terrorist organization” but has declined to make a similar determination regarding the YPK, which have been a key partner of the U.S. in the fight against the Islamic State group in northern Syria. The U.S. does not believe the YPG represents a threat to Turkey.

As recently as Wednesday, the State Department said there was no change in how the U.S. regards the YPG.

___

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Roanoke murder suspect Edward Denoyer
U.S. Marshals offer reward for arrest of Roanoke murder suspect
Gusty winds build in Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds

Latest News

Gusty winds build in Saturday.
FIRST ALERT: Weekend front brings major cool down and brisk winds
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin governor arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe chugs toward Bermuda on a path to Atlantic Canada and New England
Biden administration bypasses 26 federal laws to build additional border wall in South Texas...
Biden administration waives federal laws for border wall construction
Former President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom during a lunch...
Donald Trump may visit the Capitol to address Republicans as they pick a new speaker, AP sources say