Virginia DMV launches online “Start Anywhere” pre-application for original ID card

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for motorists to apply for their identification cards.

The Virginia DMV launched an online pre-application for those looking to get an ID card.

This application is part of DMV’s “Start Anywhere” services, which allow customers to start paperwork online before taking a trip to the DMV office. Services currently available to start online are: original driver’s licenses or renewals or replacements, name change, and now original IDs. Customers can also choose to upgrade their credential to a REAL ID during any of the start anywhere driver or ID services.

WDBJ spoke with Virginia DMV Public Relations and Media Liaison, Jillian Cowherd who said the department is always striving to provide the best possible customer service.

“My favorite part about the start anywhere process is that it will tell you what documents you need to make sure you have with you when you come. We’ve seen people who’ve come in and they don’t have the right documents and unfortunately they have to leave and come back another time. We get that that’s frustrating and we don’t want people to experience that. So now not only can you get the paperwork down ahead of time but you have your list and you can check it off to make sure you have everything necessary in hand so you can have a good visit once you come in,” said Cowherd.

Customers can find the pre-application for IDs at https://transactions.dmv.virginia.gov/apps/startanywhere/default.aspx

Applicants must visit a DMV customer service center to complete the process. After application is complete, the ID Card will come in the mail and may take up to 15 days.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.