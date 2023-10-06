AARP warns about imposter scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It described as one of the most prevalent online scams, fraudsters using the likeness of celebrities to solicit money from fans.

AARP Virginia Community Ambassador Shannon Abell joined Here @ Home with tips for National Cyber Security month.

The warning signs of a celebrity scam can include a message that asks for payments by gift cards or wire transfers, and miss-spelled usernames.

Abell said easy ways to catch the scam is by doing an online search of the celebrity’s name and the word scam to see if there have been any recent imposter schemes.

Additionally report the impersonators to the relevant social media networks like Facebook, Twitter or Instagram so the bogus accounts can get taken down.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.