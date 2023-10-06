An Update on the Bobcat Kittens at the SW Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two, nearly one-week old, bobcat kittens arrived at the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center back in August.

Back then, their health was poor.

Now, two months later, progress has been made with the kittens.

“They are doing really well,” says Executive Director Chester Leonard. “They weigh right now around 7 pounds a piece, and since these came in so late in the season, we have to over winter them so in the spring they will be young adults and they will be ready to go.”

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife center is tasked with transitioning the bobcats back into the wild. They provide an enclosure that mimics their habitat, plus they equip the bobcats with the necessary skills to survive on their own.

With humans now taking care of these baby bobcats it’s in the wildlife center’s best interest to not allow the cats to get comfortable with or used to human interaction.

“Right before the winter hits we will probably do one more weigh final set of shots and then we probably won’t interact with them again until the spring when its time to release them,” explains Leonard. “They will see us from a distance to drop the food in but we are not going to try to interact with them because they need to be wild.”

Raising bobcats is no small feat, especially when it comes to the price tag.

Leonard estimates it will cost over ten thousand dollars. The goal is to have them released late April or early May of next year.

Donate or find out more information by visiting their website here

