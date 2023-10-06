Artists from all over the country travel to Roanoke for Craftsmen’s Classic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Craftsmen’s Classic is recognized as one of the country’s most highly acclaimed indoor fine arts and crafts festivals at the Berglund Center.

Craftsmen’s Classic brings artists and small business owners from across the country to sell their products.

The event partners with Feeding Southwest Virginia in order to collect more food donations for the upcoming holiday.

Carly Gilmore, Director of Marketing for Craftsmen’s Classic said, “It feels really good to be giving back to the community and also to be giving the people of Roanoke the opportunity to shop with these talented creators that they couldn’t find anywhere else.”

Gilmore mentioned this event is Roanoke’s second-largest food donation drive of the year.

“This food drive is very important to us,” said Kitty Tabor, Director of Food Resourcing at Feeding Southwest Virginia. “It’s right before the holidays and there’s so much food need out there.”

Last year, the event was able to accumulate over 18,000 pounds of food donations. Organizers are hoping to receive even more over the weekend.

“This is so important to us and we are so thankful for every can of food or box of food that we get,” added Kitty.

Craftsmen’s Classic is open all weekend, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free with a food donation to Feeding Southwest Virginia.

