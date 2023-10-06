Beginner golfer tips for the driving range

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The game of golf can look intimidating but over the last few weeks Here @ Home has been breaking down ways to make you more comfortable and enjoy the game.

This week PGA General Manager Michael Abraham offered tips at The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech driving range, where golfers practice their full swing shots.

“Confidence in our swing is very important. And we’re only going to get that through practice,” Abraham said. “If we just come out to the course and just play round after round, we’re not going to get any better.”

The best way to start a session at is with a quick warm-up, Abraham said

“Again, with the golf swing, you’re going to have a lot of torque and tension and speed, you know, twisting and turning. So anything you do to loosen up is great,” Abraham said.

Range balls can be bought either from a machine or down at a pro shop. Then choose a spot to start swinging.

“We don’t want to take a club to the head. So give yourself plenty of room to operate and make sure when you’re swinging there’s no one walking back and forth too close to you or anything like that,” Abraham said.

You can try out all the clubs in your bag, but Abraham does not want you to speed through the process.

“It’s also another good idea to start small. So what I mean by that, start with your wedges or your short club, take some half swings, ease your way up into that long stuff,” he said. “I cringe when I see people come out and grab the driver and start swinging 100 miles an hour as the first swings to warm up. You know, start small and work your way up to that.”

Overall, it’s about having fun and starting a routine that works for you.

“The driving range is a lot more laid back so you can talk and converse and, you know, be a little more social when you’re practicing,” he said.

The River Course is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

