Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Beginner golfer tips for the driving range

Driving range tips for beginner golfers
Driving range tips for beginner golfers(WDBJ7)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The game of golf can look intimidating but over the last few weeks Here @ Home has been breaking down ways to make you more comfortable and enjoy the game.

This week PGA General Manager Michael Abraham offered tips at The Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech driving range, where golfers practice their full swing shots.

“Confidence in our swing is very important. And we’re only going to get that through practice,” Abraham said. “If we just come out to the course and just play round after round, we’re not going to get any better.”

The best way to start a session at is with a quick warm-up, Abraham said

“Again, with the golf swing, you’re going to have a lot of torque and tension and speed, you know, twisting and turning. So anything you do to loosen up is great,” Abraham said.

Range balls can be bought either from a machine or down at a pro shop. Then choose a spot to start swinging.

“We don’t want to take a club to the head. So give yourself plenty of room to operate and make sure when you’re swinging there’s no one walking back and forth too close to you or anything like that,” Abraham said.

You can try out all the clubs in your bag, but Abraham does not want you to speed through the process.

“It’s also another good idea to start small. So what I mean by that, start with your wedges or your short club, take some half swings, ease your way up into that long stuff,” he said. “I cringe when I see people come out and grab the driver and start swinging 100 miles an hour as the first swings to warm up. You know, start small and work your way up to that.”

Overall, it’s about having fun and starting a routine that works for you.

“The driving range is a lot more laid back so you can talk and converse and, you know, be a little more social when you’re practicing,” he said.

The River Course is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Franklin County man found guilty of killing two dogs
Lows may get into the 30s for some with areas of frost possible in the mountains.
FIRST ALERT: Fall front brings major cool down and brisk winds

Latest News

Be Wary of Celebrity Imposter Scam
Be Wary of Celebrity Imposter Scam
Impact of Student Loans on Mental Health
Impact of Student Loans on Mental Health
Bobcat Kitten Update
Bobcat Kitten Update
A Night Owl O'Ween on the Town
Enjoy a wild good time at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center gala
AARP warns about imposter scams