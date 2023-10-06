Botetourt Fire & EMS gives safety tips during Fire Prevention Month

BOTETOURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Safety is at the top of the list for local fire departments during Fire Prevention Month.

Fire Prevention Month is getting the idea out to the public to remember fire safety.

“There are so many things going on in everyday life, we want to remind you to have safe practices in the home, as well as outside and around the house,” said Botetourt Fire & EMS Master Firefighter Paramedic Matthew Scott.

He says the number one cause of house fires is cooking.

“One of the safety things that we recommend is always ensuring when you’re cooking on your stovetop, never walk away from your stove,” said Scott.

When you’re cooking, don’t cook under the influence. Always turn the pot handles inwards so that no one can accidentally knock into them.

“We highly recommend a safety zone around the stove for children to not be around there to ensure they don’t get injured in case there’s anything that happens with the stovetop,” explained Scott.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, over 150,000 home cooking fires happened in the U.S. between 2017 and 2021.

Scott says in case of an emergency, smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are the key to saving lives.

“This the biggest thing we can be doing to save our families is to get a smoke detector and habit and check it in your home,” added Scott.

Smoke detector batteries need to be checked every six months.

“If you want to check and make sure there’s going to be a button on there that you can push the button, hold it down until you hear it sound.”

