Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Danville combines Cars & Community and Faith & Blue events

Cars & Community
Cars & Community(Danville Police Department)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting an even bigger Cars & Community event this year.

The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in is taking place Saturday, October 7 in the parking lot of Dan River Church.

The event will include local vendors, bounce houses, face painting, a car show and more food trucks than last year.

This year, they are combining the event with Faith & Blue, bringing together faith, law-enforcement, and the community.

“Community engagement is a big thing here at the police department,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Danville Police Department Community Relations Liaison. “We’re always trying to find ways to engage with the community. So, this is an awesome way because it allows everyone in the family to be able to come out. It’s not geared toward just adults or just youth. There’s something for everybody at this event.”

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Franklin County man found guilty of killing two dogs
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. Police said...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of University of Virginia student, police say

Latest News

100 Mile Yard Sale returns
100 Mile Yard Sale returns along Highway U.S. 29
Pure Barre Roanoke opened as the first boutique fitness gym in Roanoke in 2013 and is now...
Pure Barre Roanoke to host its 10 Year Anniversary Celebration event
Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 5, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 6, 2023
The Life Ring Foundation presented a donation check to Carilion Children's Pediatric Hematology...
Carilion Clinic receives $2 million donation for cancer center