Danville combines Cars & Community and Faith & Blue events

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is hosting an even bigger Cars & Community event this year.

The third annual Cars & Community cruise-in is taking place Saturday, October 7 in the parking lot of Dan River Church.

The event will include local vendors, bounce houses, face painting, a car show and more food trucks than last year.

This year, they are combining the event with Faith & Blue, bringing together faith, law-enforcement, and the community.

“Community engagement is a big thing here at the police department,” said Ashtyn Foddrell, Danville Police Department Community Relations Liaison. “We’re always trying to find ways to engage with the community. So, this is an awesome way because it allows everyone in the family to be able to come out. It’s not geared toward just adults or just youth. There’s something for everybody at this event.”

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

