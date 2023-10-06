Enjoy a wild good time at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center gala

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Grab those dancing shoes and get ready to have a howling good time in honor of the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center.

The center is hosting its Night Owl O’Ween on the Town gala event this month at the Shenandoah Club in downtown Roanoke.

Co-Founder Sabrina Garvin and Executive Director Chester Leonard joined Here @ Home to explain more about how the event raises critical funds to help animals in the center’s care.

The celebration is happening Saturday, Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $100 per person.

There will be a live and silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, live music from The Kings Band and animal education ambassadors.

