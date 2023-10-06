Birthdays
Fields and Moore lead the Bears to their first win of the season, beating the Commanders 40-20

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide...
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) gestures after throwing a touchdown pass to wide receiver DJ Moore during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Justin Fields connected with DJ Moore for 230 yards and three touchdowns to help the embattled Chicago Bears pick up their first win of the season by beating Washington 40-20.

Fields matched his career high set last week with four TD passes.

Chicago’s victory came hours after word emerged of the death of franchise great Dick Butkus.

The Bears snapped a 14-game losing streak dating to last season. Washington fell behind 27-3 at halftime and lost a third consecutive game.

