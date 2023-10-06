Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Grown Here at Home: Nelson County FFA hosting Bluegrass Benefit to send students to national convention

The Nelson County FFA is inviting some of the best pickers around to perform for their 16th Annual Bluegrass Benefit.
By Neesey Payne
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County FFA is inviting some of the best pickers around to perform for their 16th Annual Bluegrass Benefit. The event is raising money to send 15 FFA members to the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. They need $25,000 to make it happen. Nelson County FFA President Lillian Morgan says they’d love your support.

“Every student goes 100% cost free. They’ve been doing this for years now and we raise all the money in one night through the Bluegrass Benefit. We host live and silent auctions. We host raffles throughout the night. We have bands that come in. We have food, we have bake sales, it’s a really fun night,” she said.

The Farm Business Management Team will represent the Nelson County FFA at nationals. High school and middle school officers will also go on the trip.

“The students learn a lot while we’re there. We’ll go to workshops almost every day. They’ll get to meet a lot of colleges and businesses while we’re there. They have a business fair. So, everyone learns a lot while we’re there,” Morgan said.

The 16th Annual Bluegrass Benefit is Saturday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Nelson County Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children six to 12 years old. Children six and under are free.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Pulaski deputies searching for escaped inmate; urge residents to stay indoors
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Franklin County man found guilty of killing two dogs
Lows may get into the 30s for some with areas of frost possible in the mountains.
FIRST ALERT: Fall front brings major cool down and brisk winds

Latest News

The Nelson County FFA is inviting some of the best pickers around to perform for their 16th...
Nelson County FFA hosting Bluegrass Benefit to send students to national convention
School Closes Due To Online Threats
School Closes Due To Online Threats
Full Forecast: Friday morning update
Lows may get into the 30s for some with areas of frost possible in the mountains.
FIRST ALERT: Fall front brings major cool down and brisk winds