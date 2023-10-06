Grown Here at Home: Nelson County FFA hosting Bluegrass Benefit to send students to national convention

NELSON CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Nelson County FFA is inviting some of the best pickers around to perform for their 16th Annual Bluegrass Benefit. The event is raising money to send 15 FFA members to the National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana. They need $25,000 to make it happen. Nelson County FFA President Lillian Morgan says they’d love your support.

“Every student goes 100% cost free. They’ve been doing this for years now and we raise all the money in one night through the Bluegrass Benefit. We host live and silent auctions. We host raffles throughout the night. We have bands that come in. We have food, we have bake sales, it’s a really fun night,” she said.

The Farm Business Management Team will represent the Nelson County FFA at nationals. High school and middle school officers will also go on the trip.

“The students learn a lot while we’re there. We’ll go to workshops almost every day. They’ll get to meet a lot of colleges and businesses while we’re there. They have a business fair. So, everyone learns a lot while we’re there,” Morgan said.

The 16th Annual Bluegrass Benefit is Saturday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Nelson County Middle School auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children six to 12 years old. Children six and under are free.

