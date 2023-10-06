Birthdays
Jeter Farm hosts Life Ring Foundation to fight childhood cancer

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s fall festival season and Jeter Farm is celebrating each Saturday and Sunday through October 29.

They’ve also partnered up with Life Ring Foundation to fight childhood cancer.

Jordan Bousman with Life Ring joins us today to tell us more about the event.

The event includes corn maze, hayrides, slides, barnyard zoo, games, jump pad, and more.

Admission is $15 with free admission for 2-years-old and under.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. -6 p.m. and Sunday from 12-6 p.m.

The last hayride leaves at 5 p.m. and pumpkins are sold separately.

