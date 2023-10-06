Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man arrested in connection to 2019 Roanoke homicide

Akoye Johnson
Akoye Johnson(Credit: Roanoke Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Roanoke man has been charged for the 2019 homicide of a 28-year-old man.

Akoye D. Johnson, 32, has been charged with first degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the shooting of Milton Roman, according to police.

Police add that Johnson was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation.

Johnson was indicted by a Roanoke Grand Jury and his indictment was served without incident by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on October 5.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police identified the victim of Saturday night’s homicide as Milton Roman, 28, of Brooklyn, NY.

Police say they were called on February 2, 2019 just before 11:30 p.m. to the 1300-block of Maple Ave. SW. According to police, officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where he died.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Franklin County man found guilty of killing two dogs
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. Police said...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of University of Virginia student, police say

Latest News

Bobcat Kitten Update
An Update on the Bobcat Kittens at the SW Virginia Wildlife Center
Cars & Community
Danville combines Cars & Community and Faith & Blue events
100 Mile Yard Sale returns
100 Mile Yard Sale returns along Highway U.S. 29
Tips To Tackle The Driving Range
Tips To Tackle The Driving Range
Night Owl O'Ween On The Town
Night Owl O'Ween On The Town