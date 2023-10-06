Man arrested in connection to 2019 Roanoke homicide

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Roanoke man has been charged for the 2019 homicide of a 28-year-old man.

Akoye D. Johnson, 32, has been charged with first degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in commission of a felony regarding the shooting of Milton Roman, according to police.

Police add that Johnson was identified as a suspect throughout the course of the investigation.

Johnson was indicted by a Roanoke Grand Jury and his indictment was served without incident by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on October 5.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

ORIGINAL STORY: Roanoke Police identified the victim of Saturday night’s homicide as Milton Roman, 28, of Brooklyn, NY.

Police say they were called on February 2, 2019 just before 11:30 p.m. to the 1300-block of Maple Ave. SW. According to police, officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial where he died.

