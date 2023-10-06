Pure Barre Roanoke to host its 10 Year Anniversary Celebration event

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pure Barre Roanoke opened as the first boutique fitness gym in Roanoke in 2013 and is now celebrating its 10th Birthday!

On Saturday October 7, the gym will celebrate from 8:30am-12pm with a free pop-up class, vendors, a food truck, free acupuncture and a performance from Mental Health in Motion. The pop-up class starts at 9:30am.

The Birthday Celebration is free and open to the public.

What is Pure Barre? and what are the benefits of taking classes?

Tour inside the Pure Barre Roanoke studio

