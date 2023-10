RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Radford man has been sentenced for the murder of a toddler in 2020.

Andrew Byrd received two consecutive life sentences.

Byrd was charged in 2020 for the murder of 2-year-old Harper Mitchell.

Amanda Mitchell, Harper’s mother, is facing two counts of felony murder and one count of manslaughter for her daughter’s death.

