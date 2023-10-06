Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Tips to manage financial stress

By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Student federal loan bills are coming due with payments beginning again this month now that the Department of Education’s COVID relief plan ended.

It is an additional expense many have not had to worry about in years, but could be causing some financial stress right now.

Thriveworks Licensed Professional Counselor Holly Humphreys joined Here @ Home to talk about the impact financial stress can have on someone’s mental health.

Humphreys offered tips to manage the stress and reminded people that there are resources available to help tackle the tough thoughts and feelings that can come with change.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Franklin County man found guilty of killing two dogs
Lows may get into the 30s for some with areas of frost possible in the mountains.
FIRST ALERT: Fall front brings major cool down and brisk winds

Latest News

Impact of Student Loans on Mental Health
Impact of Student Loans on Mental Health
Bobcat Kitten Update
Bobcat Kitten Update
AARP warns about imposter scams
A Night Owl O'Ween on the Town
Enjoy a wild good time at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center gala
Driving range tips for beginner golfers
Beginner golfer tips for the driving range