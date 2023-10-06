Tips to manage financial stress

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Student federal loan bills are coming due with payments beginning again this month now that the Department of Education’s COVID relief plan ended.

It is an additional expense many have not had to worry about in years, but could be causing some financial stress right now.

Thriveworks Licensed Professional Counselor Holly Humphreys joined Here @ Home to talk about the impact financial stress can have on someone’s mental health.

Humphreys offered tips to manage the stress and reminded people that there are resources available to help tackle the tough thoughts and feelings that can come with change.

