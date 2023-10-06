Volunteer Montgomery hosts Walk-A-Thon for senior supplies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Volunteer Montgomery is hosting a Walk-A-Thon for Supplies for Seniors next Thursday.

Here to talk to us about it is Volunteer Montgomery Human Service Director Alex Strickler, Coordinator Mandy Hayes, and Volunteer Susan Miller.

The Walk-A-Thon is asking for only monetary donations.

The event will take place October 12th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Christiansburg Recreation Center.

They do this to help seniors who are not as mobile or don’t have the support they need to help them.

