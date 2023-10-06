Birthdays
VT expert says NFL capitalizing on Swift, Kelce relationship

FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
FILE — Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.(The Associated Press)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship is the talk of sports and pop culture, which a Virginia Tech expert says is a good thing for business.

Anthony Amey, a professor in Tech’s Sports Media and Analytics program says the NFL is doing all it can to capitalize off the relationship.

He says the relationship is brining more viewers each week.

“The NFL is, it’s a business and the NFL is a ratings king, and it wants to stay that way and one of the ways that you do that is to welcome and embrace, arguably the biggest star in the world right now and certainly all the fans that and followers that she will bring with her,” Amey said.

Amey says the NFL is playing into the hype as much as it should be right now.

