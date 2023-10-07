Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

One hospitalized, 6 displaced after Roanoke house fire

Roanoke house fire
Roanoke house fire(Credit: Roanoke Fire EMS)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized and six people have been displaced after a Saturday house fire in Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a house fire on the 1200 block of Rorer Ave SW.

According to firefighters, fire was showing out of a second-story window upon arrival. The fire was then contained to the room of origin.

Firefighters say one person was transported to the hospital and one pet was rescued, but several pets remain missing.

The Red Cross is assisting the six people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Mugshot of Andrew Byrd
Radford man sentenced for toddler’s murder
Trending below normal this weekend
Cool and breezy weekend ahead
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Longwood Cemetery
Bedford Police investigating Longwood Cemetery vandalism
Longwood Cemetery vandalism
Longwood Cemetery vandalism
611 excursion
611 excursion
Renovation Alliance
Volunteers with Renovation Alliance rebuild six Roanoke homes