One hospitalized, 6 displaced after Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person has been hospitalized and six people have been displaced after a Saturday house fire in Roanoke.

Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to reports of a house fire on the 1200 block of Rorer Ave SW.

According to firefighters, fire was showing out of a second-story window upon arrival. The fire was then contained to the room of origin.

Firefighters say one person was transported to the hospital and one pet was rescued, but several pets remain missing.

The Red Cross is assisting the six people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

