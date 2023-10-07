Bedford Police investigating Longwood Cemetery vandalism

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Bedford Police Department is investigating vandalism that occurred at Longwood Cemetery.

Officers responded to reports of property damage at 1131 Park Street on Friday morning. Upon arrival, officers found damage to multiple tombstones and cemetery facilities.

The damaged tombstones date back to the 1700s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lawhorne at (540)-586-7827 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com.

