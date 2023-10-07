FFE Week 6 Player of the Week: Landen Clark, Radford

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “It’s almost like every week, he makes multiple plays where you’re just kind of like, ‘Wow. Did that just happen?’”

That’s what senior Landen Clark has brought to the Bobcats for the better part of the last three seasons.

Last Friday against Glenvar was no exception.

As a quarterback, he threw for two touchdowns, ran for another and pulled down two interceptions as a safety, taking one to the house in Radford’s 33-point win over the Highlanders.

“There’s always gonna be extra juice just because it’s like that rivalry,” said Clark. “Even if it’s not scripted to be that way, it is just because it’s such a good game every single year. Throughout the week we just focused on us. Obviously, we focused on Glenvar. We went over what they do and stuff like that, but we made the priority us, whereas I think we struggled to do that in the past, and I think that paid off on Friday night.”

Last year, Glenvar handed the Bobcats their only loss of the regular season on their home field in late October - a result that surely didn’t sit well with a competitor like Clark.

“As great as his physical skills are—and I think he’s one of the top football players in the state of Virginia, hands down—it’s his competitive spirit that separates him from everybody,” said Radford head coach Michael Crist. “Winning and losing truly matters and no situation is too big, or too small for him. And the bigger the situation, almost the more he keeps the demeanor of a competitor.”

“I think I’ve always just strived to want to give my best that I can be,” said Clark. “I think it’s very hard if you don’t give your best effort every single play.”

As a safety, Clark broke the Bobcats’ single-season interception record with nine in just five games played back in 2021.

His pick-six last week broke the game open to start the second half, but which side of the ball does he prefer?

“You know, I really don’t know,” said Clark. “Getting in the end zone either way is always fun, but it was awesome to get that pick-six. I think it kind of changed the game a little bit. They had just recovered that onside kick and we all knew that we needed something. We needed to just get a stop, no matter what it took.”

Clark has multiple collegiate offers as both a quarterback and a defensive back, but he’s not sure which path he’ll take.

His main goal for the next level? Make an impact, in any way possible.

“Just doing what it takes to get on the field,” said Clark. “I think a lot of kids overlook how hard it is to get on the field at the college level, and you kind of just have to start first on the scout team, and then you work onto the special teams. And then they see you can make some plays on special teams and then they put you on, so I think it’s just working up the ladder and finding out where my right place to be is.”

For now, that place is Norm Lineburg Field, where the Bobcats are well on their way to another trip to the postseason.

Clark says he is thankful for the support of the Radford community, but make no mistake—the Bobcat faithful are thankful for him, too.

“We were walking to the field, I ran up to the press box and a guy introduced himself and said, ‘I’m here to see your quarterback. I’ve heard all this. I gotta see him in person,’” said Crist. “So you do get that, and deservingly so. He’s put up performances where people want to show up and see it.”

“Me and my teammates are going to do whatever it takes to make this team be remembered forever,” said Clark. “The ‘71-’72 state championship teams, I know last year, we had their 50-year reunion and I know that’s cool for them. They’ve been through a lot, and seeing them all back here and as happy as they were, I think that would definitely be a cool accomplishment for our team.”

