Franklin Co. Police search for answers 10 years after double homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a 2013 double homicide of Vicky Purdy and Ricky Dodson.

Investigators believe that Purdy and Dodson were in an on-and-off relationship over the course of a few years, and their deaths are suspected to be related.

Vicky Harbour Purdy, 53, was initially reported missing on October 3, 2013. However, three days later her body was found inside of a burned car in the 2000 block of Philpott Road in Franklin County near the Henry County line, according to deputies.

Deputies say her autopsy revealed her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head and her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

On December 5th, 2013, Ricky Eugene Dodson’s, 54, body was found in a wooded area on Johnson Hill Road.

Dodson’s remains were discovered roughly a mile from where Purdy’s car and body were found, according to deputies. Deputies say Dodson’s death was also ruled as a homicide.

According to deputies, the investigation is still active.

Deputies believe that there are people who know more information regarding the 2013 murders despite the numerous interviews, search warrants, and evidence collection over the years.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.