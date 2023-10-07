Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Franklin Co. Police search for answers 10 years after double homicide

Vicky Purdy and Ricky Dodson
Vicky Purdy and Ricky Dodson(Credit: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in solving a 2013 double homicide of Vicky Purdy and Ricky Dodson.

Investigators believe that Purdy and Dodson were in an on-and-off relationship over the course of a few years, and their deaths are suspected to be related.

Vicky Harbour Purdy, 53, was initially reported missing on October 3, 2013. However, three days later her body was found inside of a burned car in the 2000 block of Philpott Road in Franklin County near the Henry County line, according to deputies.

Deputies say her autopsy revealed her cause of death was due to a gunshot wound to the head and her cause of death was ruled a homicide.

On December 5th, 2013, Ricky Eugene Dodson’s, 54, body was found in a wooded area on Johnson Hill Road.

Dodson’s remains were discovered roughly a mile from where Purdy’s car and body were found, according to deputies. Deputies say Dodson’s death was also ruled as a homicide.

According to deputies, the investigation is still active.

Deputies believe that there are people who know more information regarding the 2013 murders despite the numerous interviews, search warrants, and evidence collection over the years.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 483-3000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Mugshot of Andrew Byrd
Radford man sentenced for toddler’s murder
Trending below normal this weekend
Cool and breezy weekend ahead
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Delano Tomaz Ross
Martinsville Police make an arrest in September homicide investigation
Saturday morning forecast - October 7
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 7, 2023
FFE POTW Landen Clark
FFE POTW Landen Clark