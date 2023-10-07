In-cab experience gives 611 fans once in a lifetime opportunity

GOSHEN, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday is the day the Norfolk and Western Class J Number 611 steam engine begins its limited run excursion.

The trip takes passengers from Goshen to Staunton *under steam,* over the Shenandoah Valley. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for many riders.

And for the locomotive’s biggest fans, Saturday there was another chance to cross off a bucket list item.

It’s hard to have a conversation with rail fan James Hellwege when the 611 is around.

She has a way of interrupting any and all conversation with her famous whistle.

Hellwege didn’t mind. He paid money to hear the 611′s whistle at full volume.

“I wish I had one on my car!” he said.

The Norfolk and Western Class J 611 steam engine has taken up a temporary residency here in Goshen, where a makeshift station nestled in the mountains provides the launching pad for the limited run excursion.

But for the more daring fans, there was a chance Saturday to not only see what the 611 can do, but to feel it.

“If it wasn’t on my bucket list, I had to make a new bucket list to put it on it!” said Hellwege. “When else would I have a chance to do this?”

For a price, these enthusiasts got in the cab and took control of the throttle up and down this piece of track.

“I was expecting a ten and I got 100!” emphasized Hellwege.

With engineers’ support, they managed the brakes, the direction, the throttle and all of the bells and whistles.

“It’s been kind of a dream come true for a lot of us here,” said Virginia Museum of Transportation Board President Will Harris. “...It’s really a once in a lifetime experience to have an opportunity to work with it and be a part of it in today’s world.”

Harris said 611 has been an icon for him all of his life. Hosting this experience on his land allows him to share his love of the engine with others.

“It was done before the days of handheld computers or iPhones or any of that stuff,” he said of the 611′s construction. “It was done with a slide rule and hand worked machines so it’s truly a work of art to begin with and it’s one of our charges to keep it running and keep it active so people could see it.”

Nicholas Capuzzo has actually already been in the cab once before.

“I have a massive train layout in the basement, it’s ridiculous,” he said.

He came back with his dad, hungry for another go at the in-cab experience.

He hopes more people can catch the bug he caught early on.

“I mean come on out, more the merrier, the more we can spread it, more people we can get inspired to keep it running because we’re gonna have to get the next generations to pass the torch,” he said.

While the 611 is under steam, thousands of people are expected to see old-fashioned mechanics at work up close and personal.

And for some, there’s some personal, old-fashioned values at the throttle, too.

“I came here to make my brother jealous!” said Hellwege.

Click here to learn more about the 611 excursions.

