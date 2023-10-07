Independence Police Dept. in search of endangered missing woman
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Independence Police Department is in search of a missing woman last seen on September 27th.
Danielle Joy Workman, 36, is described as a white woman with reddish blonde hair and blue eyes, 5′ 6″ tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She also has a wing tattoo on her back.
According to police, Workman was last reported seen being dropped off at her apartment by a friend.
Her family states that she left behind her pets, which is out of character.
Her family adds that she has a medical condition and her disappearance causes a credible threat to her wellbeing.
Anyone with information on Workman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 276-773-3661 or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241. You may remain anonymous.
