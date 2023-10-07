Birthdays
Independence Police Dept. in search of endangered missing woman

Danielle Workman
Danielle Workman(Credit: Independence Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Oct. 6, 2023
INDEPENDENCE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Independence Police Department is in search of a missing woman last seen on September 27th.

Danielle Joy Workman, 36, is described as a white woman with reddish blonde hair and blue eyes, 5′ 6″ tall, and weighing 135 pounds. She also has a wing tattoo on her back.

According to police, Workman was last reported seen being dropped off at her apartment by a friend.

Her family states that she left behind her pets, which is out of character.

Her family adds that she has a medical condition and her disappearance causes a credible threat to her wellbeing.

Anyone with information on Workman’s whereabouts is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 276-773-3661 or the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241. You may remain anonymous.

