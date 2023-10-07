Birthdays
Kaine weighs in on budget, aid to Ukraine

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) discussed the budget and aid for Ukraine during a teleconference...
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) discussed the budget and aid for Ukraine during a teleconference with reporters Friday morning.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDBJ) - Congress narrowly avoided a government shutdown last week, but lawmakers remain under pressure as they face a new deadline to fund the government.

Friday morning, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) told reporters a budget deal must include funding for Ukraine.

Kaine said he’s hopeful the Senate can lead the way with strong bipartisan support for an aid package.

“If we can do that and do that with a bipartisan vote as the House is taking time to reorganize internally, we’ll move forward on that,” Kaine said. “And the bigger the bipartisan vote the more positive effect it will have on the House deliberations.”

The short-term agreement will keep the government up and running until November 17th.

