Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in two jurisdictions on Thursday.

Eugene Ferguson III has been charged with felony probation violation in Lynchburg City, distribution of heroin, felony conspiracy to traffic narcotics into a Bland County correctional facility, and felony trafficking of narcotics into a Bland County juvenile correctional facility.

Deputies from the Field Operations Division obtained a search warrant for the 1000 block of Sunburst Road in reference to a wanted person.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Ferguson is considered a violent felon and a known gang member.

Ferguson was then taken into custody.

A secondary search warrant was issued where deputies seized a handgun, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, paraphernalia, and cash.

Deputies say additional charges are pending.

