Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities

Eugene Ferguson III
Eugene Ferguson III(Credit: Campbell County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in two jurisdictions on Thursday.

Eugene Ferguson III has been charged with felony probation violation in Lynchburg City, distribution of heroin, felony conspiracy to traffic narcotics into a Bland County correctional facility, and felony trafficking of narcotics into a Bland County juvenile correctional facility.

Deputies from the Field Operations Division obtained a search warrant for the 1000 block of Sunburst Road in reference to a wanted person.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Ferguson is considered a violent felon and a known gang member.

Ferguson was then taken into custody.

A secondary search warrant was issued where deputies seized a handgun, ammunition, heroin, cocaine, paraphernalia, and cash.

Deputies say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
We typically see our first freeze of the fall season in October.
Here’s when we can expect the first freeze of the season
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Franklin County man found guilty of killing two dogs
Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. Police said...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of University of Virginia student, police say

Latest News

City of Roanoke early voting location
Turnout varies following two weeks of early voting
Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) discussed the budget and aid for Ukraine during a teleconference...
Kaine weighs in on budget, aid to Ukraine
Byrd sentencing
Byrd sentencing
Craftmen's Classic
Craftmen's Classic