Martinsville Police make an arrest in September homicide investigation

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police have made an arrest in a September homicide investigation.

Delano Tomaz Ross, age 46 of Martinsville AKA “Punkin” has been arrested for 1st Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Shoot from a Vehicle to Endanger Persons, Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle, Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Violent Convicted Felon and Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

Back on September 30th, Officers found the body of Antoine Jermaine Preston, 47, of Martinsville, in a pickup truck that had gone over a guardrail and down an embankment, Martinsville Police said.

Evidence found at the scene verified the truck was the target of gunshots, police said.

Ross was taken into custody by Martinsville Police Officers without incident on Spring Street in Martinsville and is being held without bond.

Police officers are still interviewing additional witnesses and collecting evidence.

If anyone has any further information regarding this crime, they are encouraged to call Sgt. Durham at 276-403-5330 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63-CRIME (276-632-7463).

