Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pulaski Co. Schools to receive patrols from Uvalde nonprofit

(WDBJ)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Uvalde Foundation for Kids has announced their collaboration in providing patrolling for Pulaski County Schools due to ongoing safety concerns.

The foundation was formed in response to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The collaboration comes after a series of threats on social media made against Pulaski County Middle School on August 5th, causing schools to close for the day.

The foundation released Saturday morning that it will begin recruiting community volunteers to join the STOP NOW Volunteer School Patrols, planned for both Pulaski Middle and High School.

Patrols are planned to serve several historically troubled schools or those effected by violence, starting at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Patrols will then continue their services weekly throughout the academic year, according to the foundation.

STOPNOW teams consist of planned patrolling of school perimeters, serving as an additional level of positive student and community engagement and deterring potential dangers to students, according to the foundation.

The foundation says the school patrols are not armed and receive criminal background and drug clearance. Patrols are also trained in situational awareness, CPR, and basic intervention techniques.

The foundation says the teams do not enter school grounds or require school district collaboration.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Mugshot of Andrew Byrd
Radford man sentenced for toddler’s murder
Trending below normal this weekend
Cool and breezy weekend ahead
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Roanoke College Transgender Swimmer Controversy
Roanoke College Transgender Swimmer Controversy
School Closes Due To Online Threats
School Closes Due To Online Threats
Ten members of the women's swimming team expressed their opposition to transgender...
Athletes at Roanoke College speak out against transgender participation on women’s teams
"Hitt Hall" will provide an expanding presence for the Meyers-Lawson School of Construction, as...
Virginia Tech to get a new dining hall