Pulaski Co. Schools to receive patrols from Uvalde nonprofit

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Uvalde Foundation for Kids has announced their collaboration in providing patrolling for Pulaski County Schools due to ongoing safety concerns.

The foundation was formed in response to the May 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School.

The collaboration comes after a series of threats on social media made against Pulaski County Middle School on August 5th, causing schools to close for the day.

The foundation released Saturday morning that it will begin recruiting community volunteers to join the STOP NOW Volunteer School Patrols, planned for both Pulaski Middle and High School.

Patrols are planned to serve several historically troubled schools or those effected by violence, starting at the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year. Patrols will then continue their services weekly throughout the academic year, according to the foundation.

STOPNOW teams consist of planned patrolling of school perimeters, serving as an additional level of positive student and community engagement and deterring potential dangers to students, according to the foundation.

The foundation says the school patrols are not armed and receive criminal background and drug clearance. Patrols are also trained in situational awareness, CPR, and basic intervention techniques.

The foundation says the teams do not enter school grounds or require school district collaboration.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.