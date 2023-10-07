Turnout varies following two weeks of early voting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We saw more campaign signs than voters on a visit to Roanoke County’s Elections Office Friday morning.

But election officials say they have seen strong turnout at times since early voting started September 22.

Anna Cloeter is Roanoke County’s Director of Elections.

“It’s been pretty busy so far. Not as busy as we were in 2020 obviously, but closer than we’ve been since then,” Cloeter told WDBJ7. “We’ve already had about 1,200 mail-in ballots marked and returned and we’ve had about 1,000 people vote in person already, so we’re doing pretty well.”

Election officials in the city of Roanoke say they have also seen a steady stream of voters,

“We’re here and ready so we hope people will come and turn out,” said Roanoke City Director of Elections Andrew Cochran.

Cochran said the number of people taking advantage of the early voting opportunity should increase as Election Day approaches, but so far he said it might be a bit lower than expected.

“We’ve had about 850 voters vote in person, and we have issued 3,300 ballots and about a third of those have already been returned,” Cochran said.

Virginia Democrats have worked to extend no excuse early voting over Republican objections.

But this year the Virginia GOP and Gov. Glenn Youngkin have launched their own early voting campaign.

“I need your early vote this year,” Youngkin said in a video advertisement. “We can’t go into our elections down thousands of votes.”

Local election officials say it’s too early to make any definitive conclusions about early voting turnout.

And it’s still unclear how early voting efforts by both parties will affect the statewide results.

Early voting continues through Saturday November 4.

