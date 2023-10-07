Volunteers with Renovation Alliance rebuild six Roanoke homes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Renovation Alliance held its Annual Community Renovation Day on Saturday.

100 volunteers participated in the one-day service event to repair the homes, free of charge, for six individuals and families in need.

The Renovation Alliance plans to rebuild 10 homes in October with repair needs such as roof replacements, window replacements, plumbing repairs, and accessible home modifications, according to the organization.

The organization says the event is part of Renovation Alliance’s Community Renovation Month, designed to engage community members in improving housing quality for people who would otherwise be unable to afford necessary repairs.

According to the organization, the event received financial support from the CSX Foundation, MKB Realtors, AECOM, Freedom First Credit Union, and Grandin Court Baptist Church. John T. Morgan Roofing, Building Specialists, Shively Electric, and Eades Plumbing and Tile also donated significant labor and materials.

“After a 3-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Renovation Alliance is thrilled to welcome back volunteers on home repair project sites. The work completed during this event is critical to meeting the home repair needs of homeowners in our community,” said Renovation Alliance Executive Director Kendall Cloeter.

“Today, volunteers from local businesses, churches, and community groups are joining together for projects that not only rebuild safe and healthy homes, but restore lives, enable aging-in-place, and preserve pride in homeownership and community,” Cloeter adds.

