Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Volunteers with Renovation Alliance rebuild six Roanoke homes

Renovation Alliance
Renovation Alliance(Renovation Alliance)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Renovation Alliance held its Annual Community Renovation Day on Saturday.

100 volunteers participated in the one-day service event to repair the homes, free of charge, for six individuals and families in need.

The Renovation Alliance plans to rebuild 10 homes in October with repair needs such as roof replacements, window replacements, plumbing repairs, and accessible home modifications, according to the organization.

The organization says the event is part of Renovation Alliance’s Community Renovation Month, designed to engage community members in improving housing quality for people who would otherwise be unable to afford necessary repairs.

According to the organization, the event received financial support from the CSX Foundation, MKB Realtors, AECOM, Freedom First Credit Union, and Grandin Court Baptist Church. John T. Morgan Roofing, Building Specialists, Shively Electric, and Eades Plumbing and Tile also donated significant labor and materials.

“After a 3-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Renovation Alliance is thrilled to welcome back volunteers on home repair project sites. The work completed during this event is critical to meeting the home repair needs of homeowners in our community,” said Renovation Alliance Executive Director Kendall Cloeter.

“Today, volunteers from local businesses, churches, and community groups are joining together for projects that not only rebuild safe and healthy homes, but restore lives, enable aging-in-place, and preserve pride in homeownership and community,” Cloeter adds.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnathan Woodie mugshot.
Authorities find escaped inmate
Mugshot of Andrew Byrd
Radford man sentenced for toddler’s murder
Trending below normal this weekend
Cool and breezy weekend ahead
Housing Choice Voucher opens Oct. 4
NRV Housing Choice Voucher application opening Oct. 4
Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for October 7, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for October 7, 2023
Craftmen's Classic
Craftmen's Classic
100 Mile Yard Sale
100 Mile Yard Sale
Cars and Community Cruise In
Cars and Community Cruise In
Craftsmen's Classic at the Berglund Center.
Artists from all over the country travel to Roanoke for Craftsmen’s Classic