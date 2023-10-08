Birthdays
The Feel Good Tour gifts over 1,000 instruments to kids

The Feel Good Tour from Roanoke is celebrating 19 years of giving out instruments to those who...
The Feel Good Tour from Roanoke is celebrating 19 years of giving out instruments to those who can’t afford them.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Feel Good Tour is celebrating 19 years of giving out instruments to those who can’t afford them.

Delivered instruments have been given out to kids all over the country, with more than a thousand instruments donated to schools since 2005.

Leaders with the Feel Good Tour say the reaction from those who receive the instruments - is priceless.

“The look on those kids’ faces, that it’s Christmas time in July, and we give them a recycled instrument, maybe a beat up, you know, case or something. But the look on their face, and you can’t buy that.” said musician Bill Hudson.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

