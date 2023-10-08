The Feel Good Tour gifts over 1,000 instruments to kids

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Feel Good Tour is celebrating 19 years of giving out instruments to those who can’t afford them.

Delivered instruments have been given out to kids all over the country, with more than a thousand instruments donated to schools since 2005.

Leaders with the Feel Good Tour say the reaction from those who receive the instruments - is priceless.

“The look on those kids’ faces, that it’s Christmas time in July, and we give them a recycled instrument, maybe a beat up, you know, case or something. But the look on their face, and you can’t buy that.” said musician Bill Hudson.

Click here for more information on how to donate.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.