The Lynchburg Beer, Wine, and Cider Festival back on Sunday after weather cancellation

The Lynchburg Beer, Wine, and Cider Festival is back after it was canceled due to weather.
The Lynchburg Beer, Wine, and Cider Festival is back after it was canceled due to weather.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Beer, Wine, and Cider Festival is back on Sunday after it was canceled in late September due to weather.

There’s a variety of craft beer, wine, and cider samples to try.

More than 60 craft vendors are in attendance with three band performances.

Leaders of the festival say there is going to be something for everyone to enjoy.

”We’re in our 14th year with this festival, and every year it just gets bigger and bigger,” said OMINE Productions owner and director, Kim Cheatham. “It brings people in the community together. It also brings in outsiders from the Central Virginia area. We have people coming all the way from Virginia Beach from Maryland, from North Carolina, Tennessee border that come in every year for this event.”

Tickets are sold out online but there will be tickets available for purchase at the gate.

