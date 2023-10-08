Birthdays
One person arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

MVP protest
MVP protest(Credit: Appalachians Against Pipelines)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) protestor was arrested on Saturday after a lock down blockade in the pipeline right-of-way on Peters Mountain in Giles County.

The protestor, who is referred to as Mickey by the Appalachians Against Pipelines group, was charged with with three misdemeanors and given a bail of $2,500.

The pipeline’s construction, consisting of tree clearing on the mountain, was halted Saturday due to the protest action.

According to the Appalachians Against Pipelines, Mickey locked themselves in a sleeping dragon blockade on Peters Mountain in the Jefferson National Forest while holding a banner that read, “Defend the Forest Everywhere!”

A sleeping dragon blockade is a technique protestors use to prevent easy removal from the site.

Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Mickey was arrested and removed from the scene. According to the Appalachians Against Pipeline’s Facebook page, the blockage lasted over 12 hours.

The site of the protest is where an aerial blockade prevented MVP access to Peters Mountain for 57 days in 2018.

For more information about the MVP click here.

