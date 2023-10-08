Roanoke community celebrates National Faith & Blue and Ceasefire: Victory in the Valley

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Sunday marks 30 days since the citywide Ceasefire initiative launched. Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office celebrated its Victory in the Valley during the Faith & Blue event.

30 days ago, Roanoke Police agencies started an initiative called Ceasefire: Victory in the Valley.

“The initiative is not to just get to the households who hear the message, but get to those individuals who don’t hear the message,” said Sheriff Antonio Hash.

Hash says the goal of the ceasefire is to have the community come together.

“It’s not a miracle. It’s not all it’s not a fix all,” explained Hash. “It’s not one that we wait and say this is a magical fix. But the hope is, is that we keep on standing together your nine it because if we stand together, sit together, we stand you divided, we fall, we have to stay together as a city.”

Sheriff Hash wants the ceasefire to be a continual thing.

“Ceasefire is not over yet, because we went from 30 days to 60 days or 90 days,” added Hash.

“This is an event where we want to say to our entire city, look, if an incident happened tomorrow, Do we mean we stopped fighting? No,” stated Hash. “We pick up we pick up the pieces and we keep on fighting until we get the message to those individuals who are bringing or wreaking havoc on our city.”

RPD Captain Jennifer Boswell says there has been a slight reduction in violence.

“This isn’t gonna, we’re not going to fix this problem overnight, it’s going to take a lot of effort, a lot of education, a lot of patience, a lot of working with the community and explaining to them how valuable human lives are,” said Boswell.

In September, The city of Roanoke released over 100 recommendations for RPD public safety operations.

Boswell says the department is working on improvements to help with preventative crime.

“We’ve already slowly been working on some of those things,” stated Boswell. “I think everything will maybe be something a little bit all those little things are gonna add up to a big thing and it just starts helping.”

Boswell wants to hear from the public about creative ways to help.

She says her door is open for community ideas.

