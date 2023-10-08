Birthdays
Roanoke Valley CROP Hunger Walk on Sunday

Community members are invited to the annual Crop Hunger Walk in downtown Roanoke.
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Community members are invited to the annual Crop Hunger Walk in downtown Roanoke on Sunday.

The four-mile walk serves to spread awareness of hunger and hunger-related problems.

There’s also a “CROP Rocker” for those unable to participate in the walk.

Crop Hunger Walk committee members say proceeds will go to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.

”Over 40 years, we’ve raised raised over $600,000 to help fight hunger of course, that hasn’t stopped it in the Roanoke family. And it’s an ongoing effort.” said CROP Hunger Walk committee member, Mary Beth Layman.

Registration is still available. The goal this year is to raise $21,000 to fight hunger.

