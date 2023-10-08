Three injured in Roanoke City crash; police investigating

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people have been injured after a Saturday night crash in Roanoke.

Roanoke Police were dispatched to the intersection of 10th Street NW and Greenhurst Avenue NW where police discovered three cars damaged due to a car crash.

According to police, two cars were involved in the crash and a parked vehicle was also struck and damaged.

Police say three people were transported to the hospital, with one person sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

One driver was charged with failure to yield but the investigation remains under investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.