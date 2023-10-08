Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Campbell County

Fatal Crash graphic
Fatal Crash graphic(KTTC)
By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Campbell County.

Police said the crash happened around 4:30p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 460 Business/Timberlake Road at Grove Avenue.

A 2019 Honda CRV was traveling westbound on Timberlake Road and was making a left turn when a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle traveling east on Route 460 was traveling at a high rate of speed, said police.

Police said the motorcycle was unable to stop and crashed into the side of the CRV.

Todd G. Clark, 25 of Nathalie, Virginia died at the scene, said police.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police said the driver of the CRV, a 59-year-old female resident of Evington, Va., was not injured in the crash and she was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
Eugene Ferguson III
Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities
Friday Football Extra: Week 7 Highlights
Danielle Workman
Independence Police Dept. in search of endangered missing woman
Roanoke house fire
One hospitalized, 6 displaced after Roanoke house fire

Latest News

Roco fatal crash
Roco fatal crash
2 dead after Tuesday morning crash
West Main Street crash.
Crash closes intersection of West Main St and West River Rd
Vinton Gus Nicks speed limit
Vinton Gus Nicks speed limit