Botetourt County home destroyed in fire

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A fire destroyed a home in Botetourt County Sunday night, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.

Crews say they responded at 9:20 p.m. to the 500 block of Trebark Road in Buchanan for reports of a structure fire.

All of the residents made it out of the home safely, no injuries were reported, and the fire was under control within 15 minutes, according to the department.

The fire was reportedly caused by combustible materials too close to a wood stove.

The home was labeled a total loss.

