Chatham man killed in Pittsylvania County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Chathman man was killed in a crash in Pittsylvania County Friday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the accident occurred at 11:40 p.m. on Rt. 685, two-tenths of a mile north of Rt. 690 in Pittsylvania County.

68-year-old Larry Smith was driving a Chevy Impala north on Rt. 685, when he drove off the right side of the road, hitting a utility pole and a tree.

Smith died at the scene.

