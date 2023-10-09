Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority launches program to fight homelessness

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is offering a program designed to combat homelessness throughout the region.

They recently received a $176,000 grant from the Department of Housing and Community Development for the Continuum of Care Program. The program helps provide rapid rehousing to homeless families and individuals.

Once they are housed, they will be connected with local agencies for support, such as health care or social services.

“We want to help them get the supportive services, whether it be to put a budget together or helping them find additional income if needed,” said Larissa Deedrich, Executive Director of Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “What we would like to eventually do is to end homelessness. I think that we have a great group of people that are working together.”

The program will also help those facing homelessness who are not already on a subsidized housing program with rent assistance.

“We are seeing that it’s not necessarily homeless as in people on the street. What we see are people who are in imminent risk of becoming homeless. They could be living with other family members, they could be couch surfing, they could be living in a hotel,” added Deedrich.

The goal is to help them become fully self-sufficient.

“When it comes down to do they pay their rent or do they buy food, they’re of course going to choose to buy food. They’re going to feed their families first. If it comes down to prescriptions or paying their utility bill, they need their medications. So, that’s what we’re here to do. We’re here to help them,” said Deedrich.

Deedrich says they’ve seen a 65% increase in the homeless population over the past three years.

“Housing costs are rising. So, we really want to focus on what can we do to keep people housed before they get on the streets. We also want to work with people while they’re on the streets,” explained Deedrich.

The Continuum of Care will cover Danville, Martinsville, and Pittsylvania, Henry, Patrick and Franklin Counties.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.