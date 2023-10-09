Ferrum alumnus, head football coach Cleive Adams selected as Athletic Director

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - When he first stepped foot on Ferrum College campus at 17 years old, Cleive Adams never would have known that one day he would oversee the athletic department.

“It’s pretty surreal to be honest with you. It’s an honor to be named Director of Athletics here at Ferrum College. I really am at a loss of words,” says Coach Adams.

The fourth season coach may be speechless, but the trustee members are not. Honorable, trustworthy, and passionate are just a few of the words used to describe the Panthers’ head coach football who was selected to fill Ferrum’s vacant A.D. role unanimously.

“It speaks volumes to his character,” says Everett Foxx, Ferrum alumnus and trustee explained. “What Cleive Adams brings, obviously the passion, a really great individual. Awesome leader. It’s what we felt like we needed in that position here at Ferrum.”

“What the trustees and search committee saw in Cleive Adams was that love and passion for this institution that’s genuine. That is not something that can be created or coached, that has to come from the heart,” adds Ferrum President Mirta Martin.

“I always pride myself on being a team player and I love campus community,” says Adams. “I want to be involved with every team on this campus. I want to make sure that they know that I’m available, that they know that I’m present, that they know that I’m a champion for them and that I’m going to have their back. More importantly, here at Ferrum, our student athletes represent a large portion of the population and I want that population to be the cornerstone of leadership on this campus.”

With the promotion taking effect in January, Coach Adams announced that this would be his final season as the head coach of the Panthers.

“Obviously I shed a few tears,” he says. “Those young men mean the world to me. This coaching staff means the world to me. Anyone that knows me knows that I put everything I have into what I do. It was a difficult moment and I just really appreciate their blessing.”

After his fourth season at the helm, Coach Adams’ reach will extend even further, as he looks to amplify what it means to be a panther.

“I want it to be a sense of pride and a sense of belonging. I want it to be the place to be. I just feel like this place is magical back here. With some TLC and rolling our sleeves up, I feel like we can get back to what Ferrum use to be, should be, and will be.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.