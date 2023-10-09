Birthdays
Jared Goff throws 3 TD passes, runs for score, NFC North-leading Lions beat winless Panthers 42-24

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game...
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Detroit, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw three touchdown passes in the first half and ran for a score in the fourth quarter, lifting the Detroit Lions to a 42-24 victory over the winless Carolina Panthers.

The NFC North-leading Lions are 4-1 and alone atop the division in October or later for the first time since 2016.

The Panthers turned the ball over three times in the first half to set up Detroit up for three touchdowns and a 28-10 halftime lead.

Rookie Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes and two interceptions for Carolina. Goff was 20 of 28 for 236 yards, and his 1-yard sneak put Detroit ahead 35-10.

