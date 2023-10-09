Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Latina’s Network hosts JStop Latin Soul Performance

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month as we learn about a special performance celebrating Hispanic culture at the Grandin Theatre.

JStop Latin Soul is performing Wednesday at the Grandin Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7.

Based in Roanoke, Jstop Latin Soul is described as an Afro-Cuban jazz band that features a blend of Afro-Cuban jazz, rumba, salsa & cha-cha that will keep you movin’ all night long!

Kat Pascal with Latina’s Network and Ian Fortier with the Grandin Theatre let us know what to expect.

Tickets prices are $12 if you order them before the show and $15 if you buy them the day of the show.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke crash
Three injured in Roanoke City crash
Quigg and Annette Lawrence arrived in Israel as the current conflict unfolded there.
Roanoke County couple arrives in Israel as attack unfolds, war declared
Eugene Ferguson III
Man charged with trafficking drugs into correctional facilities
Fatal Crash graphic
Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash in Campbell County
MVP protest
One person arrested in Mountain Valley Pipeline protest

Latest News

Harmful algal blooms plagued parts of the Lake this summer.
Smith Mountain Lake Association prepares for the potential return of harmful algal blooms
Danville Coc program
Danville Coc program
BOCO House fire
BOCO House fire
Lynchburg arrest
Lynchburg arrest
Palestinians remove a dead body from the rubble of a building after an Israeli airstrike, at...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks