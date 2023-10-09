Latina’s Network hosts JStop Latin Soul Performance

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month as we learn about a special performance celebrating Hispanic culture at the Grandin Theatre.

JStop Latin Soul is performing Wednesday at the Grandin Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7.

Based in Roanoke, Jstop Latin Soul is described as an Afro-Cuban jazz band that features a blend of Afro-Cuban jazz, rumba, salsa & cha-cha that will keep you movin’ all night long!

Kat Pascal with Latina’s Network and Ian Fortier with the Grandin Theatre let us know what to expect.

Tickets prices are $12 if you order them before the show and $15 if you buy them the day of the show.

