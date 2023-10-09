Lynchburg Police in search of endangered teen boy

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department and Liberty University Police Department are in search of a missing teenage boy last seen on Monday.

Jude Powers,15, is described as a white teenage boy with blonde hair and blue eyes, 5′7″ tall, and weighing 150 pounds. He was last reported seen wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt.

At approximately 5:03 p.m., officers responded to the 3100-block of Wards Ferry Road for a report of a missing teenage boy last seen around 3 p.m. in the area of Heritage High School.

Police say Powers was last reported to be travelling on foot.

According to Powers family, he is on the Autism Spectrum and his disappearance causes a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact 911, non-emergency dispatch at 434-847-1602, or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

