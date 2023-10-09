Birthdays
Lynchburg woman charged for arson, chase and crashes; officer hurt

Handcuffs image
Handcuffs image(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg woman has been charged after a case of arson that led to a chase early Friday morning.

Felecia Williams, 40 of Lynchburg, was arrested for Arson, Felony Eluding, two counts of Assault on a Law Enforcement Office, Felony Hit-and-Run, Driving Under the Influence and Reckless Driving, according to Lynchburg Police.

Police say about 1:35 a.m. October 6, 2023, officers responded to the 2100 block of 12th Street about a woman pouring gasoline in the vicinity of a vehicle and building, lighting it on fire, then driving off in a U-Haul truck. Officers saw the truck on 12th Street and tried to stop the driver, who instead led officers on a chase.

At the Intersection of 12th and Monroe Streets, the U-Haul and a police patrol cruiser collided, leading to the officer driving that cruiser being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say the pursuit ended when the driver of the U-Haul then crashed into a parked vehicle at the intersection of 12th and Main Streets. Officers took the suspect, identified as Williams, into custody after a brief struggle, according to police, and she was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries. No mugshot has yet been made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. S Bond at 434-455-6161, or call Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest.

